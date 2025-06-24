QPR set for Poku talks after agreeing deal with Peterborough

QPR are to open talks with Kwame Poku after agreeing a compensation fee with Peterborough for the winger.

Poku’s contract expires this summer but, at 23, he is too young to move on a free transfer under the Bosman ruling.

It means that in order to snap him up, a club must reach an agreement with Peterborough, who signed him from Colchester United in 2021, or have a tribunal set a fee.

QPR have made several approaches for Poku during his time with Posh and been rebuffed on each occasion.

They now appear to have a real chance of taking him to west London, although other clubs are aware of his availability and also ready to make him an offer.

Rangers are also looking to tie up the signings of Reading’s Amadou Mbengue and Australian right-back Kealey Adamson from A-League club Macarthur.

There will be outgoings as well, probably starting with Hevertton Santos.

A number of clubs are interested in taking Santos back to Portugal, where he played for Estrela prior to his move to QPR and was last season on loan at Vitória – who are one of the interested clubs but do not want to pay the fee of around £1.7m agreed for a potential permanent move when he joined them on loan in January