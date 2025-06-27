QPR confirm signing of Adamson
QPR have confirmed the signing of Australian right-back Kealey Adamson.
The 22-year-old has been brought in from A-League club Macarthur for an initial £150,000.
He is set to replace Hevertton Santos, who is expected to return to Portugal, in the squad for the coming season.
Dave Robinson
27/06/2025 @ 4:25 pm
could be a good signing but he’ll have to be on his “A” game to take over the RB position from jimmy dunne