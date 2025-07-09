QPR youth coach Scott Marshall is set to return to his former club Reading.

The ex-Brentford defender, 52, is in his second spell working at Rangers’ academy but looks likely to return to Reading as first-team assistant coach.

The League One club have made an approach to Rangers.

Marshall began his playing career at Arsenal and played for Southampton and on loan at Celtic before joining Brentford in 1999.

He was with the Bees for just over four years, making 96 appearances for them, and later returned to the club in a coaching role.

His coaching career has since included spells at Norwich and Aston Villa and he has been assistant boss at Swindon, Charlton and Colchester. Marshall has also worked for Arsenal.

During a three-year stint at Reading as Under-23s boss, Marshall had a spell as caretaker manager following the sacking of Paul Clement in 2018.

Current Royals boss Noel Hunt is now looking to take him back to Berkshire ahead of the new season.

Marshall joined QPR as professional development-phase coach, focusing on player development within the academy, last year.