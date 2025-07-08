No approach to QPR from Leicester for Cifuentes

Leicester have so far not made a formal approach to QPR for Marti Cifuentes.

Reports suggest the Spaniard, who was axed by Rangers in April, is in line to take over at the East Midlands club, who recently parted with Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Cifuentes was placed on gardening leave by QPR after his camp expressed interest in other jobs, including the then-vacant position at West Bromwich Albion.

The move was largely an attempt to protect the club’s right to compensation should Cifuentes move elsewhere.

His departure from Loftus Road was officially confirmed prior to Julien Stephan being announced as his successor as head coach.

QPR retained compensation rights as part of the agreement reached when the Spaniard’s departure was rubber-stamped.

There has been speculation that he could pay the fee himself in order to pave the way for him to get the Leicester job.

However, it is understood that, contractually, the compensation payment must be paid by a club or national federation.

Cifuentes became a popular figure among fans during his time in west London, keeping Rangers in the Championship in both his seasons at the helm despite difficult circumstances.