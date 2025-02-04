The deals done and not done – a look at QPR’s transfer window

As QPR’s transfer windows go, it was relatively quiet – and ended with Jimmy Dunne still a Rangers player.

Ronnie Edwards and Harvey Vale were both identified as key targets, with Edwards promptly arriving on loan from Southampton and Vale considering his options as Championship clubs vied to sign him from Chelsea.

In the end, Vale opted for a move to Loftus Road and a deal in principle was quickly agreed, although some financial details were still being ironed out with Chelsea in the final hours of the transfer window, largely because an injury means the player will not be available until next season.

Meanwhile, Brazilian left-back Esquerdinha, 18, arrived from Fluminense for an initial £115,000 and midfielder Archie O’Brien, 17, was signed from non-League Hertford Town.

Jimmy’s not Dunne at QPR

Rangers rejected an offer from Sheffield United for Dunne but negotiations between the clubs continued and on Monday morning it appeared that a deal was looking increasingly possible.

That prompted QPR to step up a search for a potential replacement right-back – the position Dunne has been playing in despite being primarily a central defender.

Rangers were interested in signing either Alfie Gilchrist or Femi Seriki, who are both with the Yorkshire club.

Gilchrist, who is on loan from Chelsea, was on QPR’s books before joining the Blues.

A deal to sign him would have involved him first being recalled by Chelsea – who were already in contact with Rangers regarding the deal for Vale.

But Sheffield United did not seem keen and in any case did not end up meeting the asking price for Dunne, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Rangers want him to stay and will look to continue talks about a new deal.

No move for Dixon-Bonner

Elija Dixon-Bonner is also staying – for the time being at least.

Rangers made him available for a loan move and there was initially plenty of interest, with a number of clubs – including some in League One and in Denmark – making approaches. But no move materialised and Dixon-Bonner ended up staying.

He is well down the pecking order of midfielders, though, and other options to get him some first-team football are being considered now that the UK transfer window has closed.

McConville struck off summer list

QPR saw one of their potential transfer targets for this summer move elsewhere on deadline day.

They were keen on defender Ruairi McConville and made an approach to Brighton for the Northern Ireland international.

The asking price put him out of Rangers’ reach but, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season, he seemed like a possible signing further down the line. He was, however, sold to Norwich.