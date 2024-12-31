QPR looking to sign Southampton defender Edwards on loan

QPR are looking to agree a deal to sign defender Ronnie Edwards on loan from Southampton.

A number of other Championship clubs have shown an interest in the 21-year-old, who was signed by Southampton from Peterborough last summer.

Edwards, who has made two first-team appearances for the Saints, has been targeted after Rangers captain Steve Cook was sidelined by injury along with Liam Morrison.

The likes of Morgan Fox and Jake Clarke-Salter have also had injury problems, prompting the club to look to make a signing during the January transfer window.

Edwards began his career at Barnet and joined Peterborough in 2020. He has played for England at Under-19 and Under-20 levels.







