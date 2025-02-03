QPR sign Vale and keep Dunne

QPR have completed the signing of Harvey Vale from Chelsea.

Rangers decided to go ahead with the deal despite Vale, 21, being unavailable for the rest of the season because of injury.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Dunne is staying at the club despite being pursued by Sheffield United.

And Rangers have signed Brazilian left-back Esquerdinha, 17, from Fluminese.

West London Sport revealed on the eve of the transfer window opening that Rangers were looking to bring in Vale along with Ronnie Edwards.

Defender Edwards was subsequently signed on loan from Southampton, while Vale was pursued by a number of Championship clubs but in the end opted for a move to Loftus Road.

Vale was on Fulham’s books prior to joining Chelsea nine years ago.

He can play anywhere on the left – including left-back, which has been a problem position for Rangers – or in midfield.

Vale made six first-team appearances for Chelsea. He spent last season on loan at Bristol Rovers and prior to that was on loan at Hull.

His Blues contract was due to expire at the end of the season.







