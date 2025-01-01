QPR complete signing of Edwards on loan

QPR have completed the signing of defender Ronnie Edwards on loan from Southampton for the rest of the season.

West London Sport revealed that Rangers were looking to tie up a deal to bring Edwards, 21, to Loftus Road.

A number of other Championship clubs have shown an interest in Edwards, who was signed by Southampton from Peterborough last summer.

Edwards, who has made two first-team appearances for the Saints, was targeted after Rangers captain Steve Cook was sidelined by injury along with Liam Morrison.

The likes of Morgan Fox and Jake Clarke-Salter have also had injury problems, prompting the club to look to make a signing during the January transfer window.

Edwards began his career at Barnet and joined Peterborough in 2020. He has played for England at Under-19 and Under-20 levels.







