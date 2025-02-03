QPR look for replacement as Sheffield United pursue Dunne deal

QPR are prepared to sell Jimmy Dunne to Sheffield United today if they are able to bring in a replacement.

The promotion-chasing Blades had an offer for Dunne, 27, rejected on Friday but negotiations between the clubs have continued.

Dunne, primarily a centre-back but deployed mainly at right-back by R’s head coach Marti Cifuentes, was not involved in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Millwall.

And with a potential agreement over a fee looking increasingly likely, Rangers have made enquiries about a number of right-backs ahead of tonight’s transfer deadline.

They have indicated to Sheffield United and Dunne that they will not sell unless a replacement is brought in.

Meanwhile, QPR and Chelsea remain in discussions over Harvey Vale.

No agreement has been reached yet but all parties currently expect Vale to join the R’s.

Rangers midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner is available for a loan and there was significant interest in him earlier in the window, but no move materialised and, as of this morning, there have been no further approaches for him.







