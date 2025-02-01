Dunne had groin problem – QPR assistant boss Calm

Xavi Calm said Jimmy Dunne had a groin problem after the defender missed QPR’s 2-1 defeat at Millwall.

Dunne was absent amid interest from Sheffield United.

West London Sport revealed on Friday that Rangers had rejected an offer from the Blades but that negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

Dunne’s contract expires at the end of the season and he has so far not signed a new deal.

Rangers are keen for him to stay, but were only able to keep him last summer by taking up an option in his contract to extend it by a year.

Calm said: “Jimmy Dunne had a small problem in the groin two days ago and in the end we have picked the players that we had available for the game.”

Head coach Marti Cifuentes also missed the game at The Den, because of illness, so assistant boss Calm took charge.

