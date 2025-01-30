QPR looking to seal deal to sign Vale from Chelsea

QPR appear to be close to completing a deal to sign Harvey Vale from Chelsea.

West London Sport revealed on the eve of the transfer window opening that Rangers were looking to bring in Vale along with Ronnie Edwards.

Defender Edwards was subsequently signed on loan from Southampton, while Vale has been pursued by a number of Championship clubs this month.

It now seems that the 21-year-old is heading to Loftus Road.

Vale was on Fulham’s books prior to joining Chelsea nine years ago.

He can play anywhere on the left – including left-back, which has been a problem position for Rangers – or in midfield.

Vale has made six first-team appearances for Chelsea. He spent last season on loan at Bristol Rovers and prior to that was on loan at Hull.

His Blues contract expires at the end of the season and he is expected to be allowed to move before the transfer window closes on Monday.







