Beale criticises players after QPR cup exit

Mick Beale criticised his players following QPR’s exit from the Carabao Cup.

Rangers were beaten on penalties by Charlton after a 1-1 draw at The Valley, where Tyler Roberts came on for his debut and scored.

Roberts and fellow substitute Sinclair Armstrong impressed, but other fringe players did not – and Beale made his frustration clear.







He said: “You give opportunities to people and you want them to grasp it. Unfortunately, I didn’t think they did.

“You give an opportunity and a chance to play and shine and I think one or two missed that opportunity.

“I’m not going to point fingers at any of the players, because collectively we weren’t good enough.

“I’m the front of that. Charlton looked a level above us and that’s on me.

“We were sloppy all night. We lacked quality and when we did get out and get into Charlton’s half we were so anxious to give the ball away.

“I expect us to show more quality. We’ve been together a good while now. I know it’s only my third game – but it’s not my third day.

“We’ve been together for a good eight or nine weeks now and I expect more from them.

“The moment I stop expecting from them, that’s when the big worry happens.”

Beale says Chris Willock, Luke Amos and Kenneth Paal missed the game because of injury problems resulting from Saturday’s win over Middlesbrough and will be unavailable for this weekend’s trip to Sunderland.

Willock being sidelined again, having just returned to action, would be a huge blow, while the absence of summer signing Paal would leave Niko Hamalalinen as the likely alternative.

Finland international Hamalainen was poor against Charlton, who scored a last-minute equaliser and then converted all their penalties in the shoot-out.

Asked if the lack of cover for Paal was a worry, Beale said: “There’s no lack of depth in terms of numbers, because Niko played there.

“He’s a player that has been at the club a long time. He’s an international and has played in big games and he’s been waiting for his opportunity.

“So if I say there’s a lack of strength or options there, then we’re just going to dispel him, and he doesn’t want me to do that obviously.

“He trains at a higher level than he showed this evening.”







