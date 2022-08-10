QPR boss says Willock, Amos and Paal will miss Sunderland game

QPR boss Mick Beale says Chris Willock, Luke Amos and Kenneth Paal will all miss this weekend’s game at Sunderland.

Willock made his long-awaited return to action after a hamstring injury in Saturday’s win over Middlesbrough and scored a superb goal, while Amos also returned.

But Beale says they and Paal missed Tuesday’s Carabao Cup defeat at Charlton because of “issues” resulting from the Boro game.







The absence of summer signing Paal would leave Niko Hamalainen as the only recognised left-back available to Beale.

Hamalainen performed poorly at The Valley, where Rangers lost on penalties.

“None of the players that were injured will be coming back into the squad,” Beale said.

“We’re still waiting on a diagnosis of the three players. But disappointed, obviously.”







