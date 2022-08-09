Charlton v QPR player ratings

QPR were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Charlton, going down 5-3 on penalties at The Valley after the match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Seny Dieng: 7

Could do absolutely nothing about Aaron Henry’s 90th-minute piledriver that flew into the top corner on a night where he barely had a save to make. Beaten by four well-taken penalties and almost kept out Eoghan O’Connell’s decisive spot-kick.









Osman Kakay: 6

Another steady performance. Defended solidly and dealt with everything that came his way efficiently before being given a breather 15 minutes from time.

Rob Dickie: 8

Excellent at the back and marshalled the Rangers defence well and kept highly-rated Charlton youngster Miles Leaburn largely in check throughout.

Jimmy Dunne: 8

Like Dickie was very solid at the back and can feel unfortunate to be on the losing side

Nico Hamalainen: 5

Showed up Rangers’ alarming lack of options at left-back behind Kenneth Paal with a timid display where he seemed reticent to go forward, defend or make himself available for a pass as he all too often took the easy option.

Sam Field: 7

A decent performance from the stand-in captain, who won tackles and mopped up the mistakes of others before being replaced with Saturday’s trip to Sunderland in mind 20 minutes from time.

Andre Dozzell: 7

A decent performance. Some eye-catching passes and showed a greatly improved mobility around the pitch, albeit he overhit a cross when players were queuing up in the box to score. Converted a fine penalty in the shoot-out.

Albert Adomah: 6

Played in more forward attacking role but offered little threat before being replaced by Tyler Roberts on the hour.

Ilias Chair: 6

Tried to make things happen but in the 60 minutes he was on the field but was unable to spark the team in an attacking sense largely due the lack of attacking options around him.

George Thomas: 6

Had some good moments where he broke forward from midfield and made an important block in the box late in the game just before Charlton equalised.

Macauley Bonne: 5

Worked hard up front but received pressure little service and made no real impact against his former club and was replaced after an hour.

Tyler Roberts: 8

Made his long-awaited debut when he was thrown on for the final half-hour and marked it in style with a magnificent 25-yard effort that flew into the top corner. Looked very sharp with his movement and took a fine penalty in the shoot-out.

Sinclair Armstrong: 7

Showed plenty of promise in his longest spell on the field in professional football, using his pace and power to unsettle the Charlton defence. Played a huge role in setting up the Rangers goal for Roberts as his physical presence forced Eoghan O’Connell into giving the ball away to the on-loan Leeds man.

Stefan Johansen: 6

Was a steadying presence in front on the back four as Rangers looked to be closing out the game comfortably before Henry found the top corner in the final minute with a stunning strike. Missed the only penalty in the shoot-out when his weak kick hit the bar off the legs of Joe Wollacott.

Oladmide Shodipo: 6

Added some much-needed pace and dynamism when he was introduced from the bench. Almost won late in the game with a curling effort that just flew wide. Scored in the shoot-out.















