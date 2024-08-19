Fulham table bid for Burnley midfielder Berge

Fulham have tabled a £20m bid for Burnley midfielder Sander Berge.

The Whites have turned their attention to Berge, 26, after being unable to agree a deal to sign Scott McTominay from Manchester United.

They are keen to bring in a midfielder following the recent sale of Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich.







Berge impressed in the Premier League last season despite the Clarets’ relegation. He scored in their 2-0 win at Fulham in December.

The Norway international joined Burnley last summer from Sheffield United, where he had a two-and-a-half-year spell.

Meanwhile, Fulham remain in negotiations with Crystal Palace over a possible return to Craven Cottage for former Whites loanee Joachim Andersen, but the two clubs have so far been unable to agree a fee for the Denmark defender.







