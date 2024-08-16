Fulham beaten by late United winner

Man Utd 1 Fulham 0 87' Zirkzee

Joshua Zirkzee’s late goal denied Fulham a point in the Premier League opener at Old Trafford.

Ziekzee nudged Alejandro Garnacho’s cross past keeper Bernd Leno to give Manchester United victory.

Earlier, Leno twice denied Bruno Fernandes and Fulham also went close through Kenny Tete, who strike was tipped over by keeper Andre Onana.

In the second half, Leno was there again to deny Mason Mount, and a few moments later United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo struck an effort just wide.

Fulham had their opportunities on the counter-attack but were unable to break the deadlock and United eventually found a breakthrough.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson, Lukic (Stansfield 90+1), Pereira (Reed 90+1), Smith-Rowe (Cairney 64), Traore (Wilson 78), Muniz (Jimenez 78), Iwobi







