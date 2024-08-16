Willian’s departure from Fulham is confirmed

Willian’s departure from Fulham has been confirmed.

The former Chelsea winger, 36, returned to west London to join the Whites from Corinthians in his native Brazil in 2022 and made 67 appearances, scoring 10 goals.

He signed a one-year contract to stay at Craven Cottage last summer and discussed doing so again, but his exit was confirmed hours before Fulham’s opening Premier League match of the season, against Manchester United.

“I would like to thank Fulham for a wonderful two years,” Willian posted on Instagram.

“It was special to return to the Premier League and be part of this historic club and the amazing fans.

“I have had incredible moments and this club will always be in my heart.”







