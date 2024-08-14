Silva believes Cuenca could be a bargain for Fulham

Marco Silva believes defender Jorge Cuenca could be one of the bargain buys of the season for Fulham.

The Whites have lost two centre backs this summer in former club captain Tim Ream, who ended a nine-year stint at Craven Cottage to return to the American MLS with Charlotte FC, and Tosin who moved to Chelsea following the expiry of his contract.







Cuenca, 24, signed from Villareal for £5 million and Silva said although he is excited by the arrival of the Spain international, he still wants to bring another centre-back and a midfielder into the club before the transfer window closes on August 30.

“We are really pleased to have him with us and I think he is going to be a big surprise for everyone that doesn’t know him,” Silva said.

“It was a great opportunity in the market and we did well to convince him and he can play at left-back as well so it is always important for us to have this type of player who can play in more than one position.

“But central defence is another position we need to cover.”

Fulham are also in the market for central midfield replacement for Joao Palhinha, who joined Bayern Munich for £50 million and Silva said he expects a player to be signed before the end of the month.

Silva said: “We are going to sign a player in that position and although we are very pleased to have Sasa Lukic and Harrison Reed who can both play in central midfield, we will need to sign someone else.

“Sometimes if you lose a top striker or a top midfielder as we have in Palhinha and (Aleksandar) Mitrovic in recent years you must invest to keep the quality of the squad. If you want top quality players you have to spend the money for them.

“Until recently this club wasn’t in a position to pay a club like Arsenal for Smith-Rowe like we did.

“Sometimes the money you pay doesn’t mean you are going to be a good signing. Getting Willian in here on a free transfer is a good example of that as was Tosin, who cost us only £3 million.

"But if you want to sign top players, then they are going to cost more money. That is normal in football."








