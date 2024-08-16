Silva: Fulham deserved a point

Marco Silva insisted Fulham deserved a point from their trip to Old Trafford.

The Whites managed to frustrate Manchester United and had chances of their own, but Joshua Zirkzee’s late goal secured the win for the home side.

“I believe that we deserved more from the game in terms of result, definitely,” Fulham boss Silva said.

“It’s tough to play here and it was a good battle – both teams played to win the game.

“I think we did really well, we started on the front foot and then there was a very good reaction after from Man United.

‘A good battle’ – Silva after Fulham are denied a point by late Man Utd winner.#FFC pic.twitter.com/r0F9K87Yds — West London Sport (@WestLondonSport) August 17, 2024

“They pushed us back and we were not able to play in the way we like and with the composure on the ball that normally we have.

“The last 20 minutes of the first half, it was more Man United. We adjusted some things at half-time and the second half was different.

“We were able to defend a bit higher, not around our box like the last 20 minutes of the first half, and we were a bit more aggressive too. I think we controlled the game better in the second half.”

Fulham are next in action next Saturday when they play their first home game of the season, against Leicester.








