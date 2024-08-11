Fulham launch bid to bring back Andersen

Fulham have launched a bid to take Joachim Andersen back to Craven Cottage.

The Whites have indicated that they are ready to pay Crystal Palace £20m for the Denmark centre-back, who spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Fulham from Lyon.

Andersen, 28, was a standout performer that season but the club’s relegation from the Premier League scuppered their chances of signing him on a permanent deal.

He joined Palace that summer and has made 111 appearances for the Eagles but could now return to west London.

Fulham recently signed centre-back Jorge Cuenca from Villarreal but are looking to further strengthen in that position following the departures of Tosin Adarabioyo and Tim Ream.







