Fulham beaten at home by struggling Burnley

Fulham 0 Burnley 2 47' Odobert 66' Berge

Strugglers Burnley won at Craven Cottage on an afternoon to forget for Fulham.

Wilson Odobert’s stunning goal a couple of minutes into the second half put the Clarets ahead and Sander Berg’s strike sealed their victory.

Fulham had chances, particularly in the first half, when keeper James Trafford produced saves to deny Harry Wilson and Joao Palhinha.

Alex Iwobi and Rodrigo Muniz also went close for the Whites before the interval, with both firing into the side netting.

The deadlock was broken in emphatic fashion when Odobert brilliantly bent in the opener after exchanging passes with Lyle Foster.

And there was no way back for Fulham after Berg surged through the middle and scored with a low shot which keeper Bernd Leno got a hand to but couldn’t keep out.

The match was refereed by Rebecca Welch, who became the first woman to take charge of a Premier League game.

Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Bassey, Tosin, Robinson (Ballo-Toure 82), Cairney, Palhinha (Reed 82), Pereira (De Cordova-Reid 65), Wilson Muniz (Vinicius 65), Iwobi.

Subs not used: Rodak, Tete, Reed, Lukic, Diop, Harris.







