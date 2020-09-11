Fulham boss Parker faces key decisions ahead of Arsenal clash

Scott Parker’s first selection headache of the season is whether to include new signing Kenny Tete against Arsenal on Saturday.

The right-back completed his move on Thursday to Craven Cottage but has only had one training session to bed in.







The Fulham boss might err on the side of caution and hand the spot to Denis Odoi or Cyrus Christie instead.

Jean Michael Seri and André-Frank Anguissa are unlikely play any part.

Fulham are looking to offload both misfits after their poor showing in 2018-19’s relegation season.

Marek Rodak might well hang on to the keeper’s jersey despite the signing of Paris Saint-Germain’s Alphonse Areola.

Areola was put through his training paces after his loan deal was ratified on Thursday, and despite the Frenchman making more 100 appearances for PSG since his debut in 2013, Parker is expected to stick with Rodak for the time being.

Parker said: “We need Areola to push Marek. In fact, we need them to push each other”.







