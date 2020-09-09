Fulham complete loan signing of keeper Areola

Fulham have completed the signing of goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

The deal includes an option for Fulham to buy the France international 27, next summer.

Areola told FFC TV: “I am very happy everything is done. Scott Parker called me and I had a good feeling. He said he really wanted me.

“Fulham is a historic club in London and I have heard a lot about the stadium. I hope this season will be a good one for us.

“I want to bring my energy and do everything for this team to keep us where we belong to be.”

As Areola’s arrival at Craven Cottage was being announced, Whites keeper Marcus Bettinelli was finalising a loan move to Middlesbrough.







