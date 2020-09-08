Bettinelli set for Middlesbrough as Fulham target Areola

Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli is set to join Middlesbrough on loan – with the Whites in talks to take Paris St-Germain keeper Alphonse Areola to Craven Cottage.

Bettinelli, 28, is due to have a medical on Tuesday ahead of a season-long move.







The 28-year-old (pictured) came through Fulham’s academy and has one year left on his contract, having made 120 appearances and kept 31 clean sheets.

His move comes as Fulham line up a season-long loan deal for Areola.

The France international spent last season on loan at Real Madrid as part of the deal which took Keylor Navas to Paris, but has now returned to the Parc des Princes.

French media reports suggest Rennes are also interested in him.

