Martell Taylor-Crossdale has joined Colchester United on a season-long loan from Fulham.

AFC Wimbledon were keen on the striker but he has opted for a move to Colchester.

Taylor-Crossdale, 20, left Chelsea to join Fulham last year but has not started a game for the Whites.

His only first-team appearance so far was as a substitute in a Carabao Cup tie against Southampton.