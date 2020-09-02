Fulham boss Parker signs new contract

Fulham boss Scott Parker has signed a new three-year contract.

The new deal is Parker’s reward for steering the Whites back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.







“I’m delighted to have signed a new deal which shows mutual faith and commitment, on both my side and the club’s,” he said.

“I’m pleased with the hard work we have all carried out behind the scenes which resulted in achieving our objective of promotion to the Premier League last month.

“This has been a huge effort involving many people, and has continued in our preparations for the new season.

“Signing a new deal provides stability and an opportunity to keep on developing the team.

“There is still a lot of hard work ahead of us, and we’ll always be striving to improve and progress every day.”

Meanwhile, Fulham youngster Steven Sessegnon looks set to join Bristol City on loan.







