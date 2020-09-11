Fulham complete signing of ex-Chelsea defender Aina

Fulham have completed a deal to bring former Chelsea defender Ola Aina back to west London from Torino.

The Whites have signed Aina on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent move.







Aina, 23, signed for the Italian club from Chelsea on a permanent deal last year after impressing during a season on loan.

A product of Chelsea’s academy, London-born Nigeria international Aina made six first-team appearances for the Blues – four of them as a substitute. He also had a season on loan at Hull City.

Aina told FFCtv: “I feel very excited and privileged to be able to play for a club like this.

“It feels amazing to be back closer to my family, back in the capital where I was born and raised.”







