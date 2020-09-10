Fulham complete signing of defender Tete

Fulham have confirmed the signing of right-back Kenny Tete and are bringing former Chelsea defender Ola Aina back to west London from Torino.

Netherlands international Tete, 24, has signed a four-year contract with the option of a further year.

“It is a great feeling. I feel blessed to be here,” he said.

“I cannot wait to start my new journey and meet my new team-mates.”

Aina, 23, signed for Torino from Chelsea on a permanent deal last year after impressing during a season on loan.

A product of Chelsea’s academy, London-born Nigeria international Aina made six first-team appearances for the Blues – four of them as a substitute. He also had a season on loan at Hull City.

He is set to move to Craven Cottage on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent move.







