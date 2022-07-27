Fulham set to seal signing of Arsenal keeper Leno

Fulham are set to complete the signing of goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Arsenal for around £8m.

The promoted Whites have been in negotiations to buy Leno and an agreement is now in place.

Germany international Leno, 30, was signed by Arsenal from Bayer Leverkusen in 2018 but has since lost his place to Aaron Ramsdale.







He is in the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and is eager to play first-team football.

The Gunners recently signed American keeper Matt Turner, paving the way for Leno to move on.

Fulham boss Marco Silva has been keen to sign a keeper this summer as his side prepare for the Premier League campaign.







