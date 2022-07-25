Fulham confirm deal to sign Solomon

Fulham have confirmed they have agreed a deal to sign Israel midfielder Manor Solomon until the end of next June.

The 23-year-old was at Shakhtar Donetsk but is able to move because Fifa allowed him to suspend his contract with the Ukrainian club following Russia’s invasion of the country.

Solomon has exercised that option and agreed a move to Craven Cottage. The deal will be formally rubber-stamped on 1 August.

“I’m really happy and delighted to be here at Fulham,” he said.

“There are some great players here and I am determined to help Fulham achieve its goals for the year.

“I also want to send a big hug to my friends and supporters in Ukraine. You are in my thoughts.”







