Mitrovic scores twice as Fulham win in Portugal

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice and Joao Palhinha got his first goal for Fulham as they rounded off their pre-season trip to Portugal with a 3-1 win over Estoril.

The Whites were 3-0 up within 24 minutes against boss Marco Silva’s former club.

Mitrovic twice headed home from corners, the first delivered by Andeas Pereira and the second by Harry Wilson.







And Mitrovic set up the third, laying the ball off to recent signing Palhinha, who fired in from near the edge of the penalty area.

Meanwhile, right-back Kevin Mbabu has completed a medical ahead of a move to Fulham from German club Wolfsburg.

Fulham: Rodak, Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha (Chalobah 74), Reed (Francois 74), Wilson, Pereira (Stansfield 67), De Cordova-Reid (Harris 74), Mitrovic (Muniz 74).







