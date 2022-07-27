Fulham complete signing of Switzerland defender Mbabu

Embed from Getty Images

Right-back Kevin Mbabu has completed his move to Fulham from Wolfsburg.

Fulham recently agreed a £6m deal with the German club and he has signed a three-year contract with the option of a further year.

Mbabu, a Switzerland international, made 24 Bundesliga appearances last season as well as six in the Champions League.

“I’m happy to be here as a Fulham Football Club player,” he said.

“It’s a relief and now I can focus on my goals and the club’s goals, and help the team to be successful.

“The first step is to stay in the Premier League, stay stable in the league, and then why not aim for the top-10?”







