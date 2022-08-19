Bryan looks set for Fulham exit

Fulham boss Marco Silva has hinted that Joe Bryan’s days at the club could be numbered.

Bryan was was left out of the first two squads of the Premier League season.

Fulham take on Brentford on Saturday for the first time since left-back Bryan’s two goals in extra time clinched a dramatic 2-1 win in the 2020 play-off final.







However, Silva admitted the Whites’ Wembley hero, who has fully recovered from a broken hand, is unlikely to be part of his plans going forward.

With the transfer window set to close on September 1, Bryan, 28, who does have a Premier League squad number, will be allowed to leave on loan.

His contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

“He broke his hand but the last few decisions from myself have been for technical reasons,” Silva said.

“Joe knows everything that has happened, I was clear with him from the first day back (in pre-season), so let’s just see what will happen this month.”







