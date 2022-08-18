Fulham set to complete signing of Kluivert

Fulham are set to make Roma winger Justin Kluivert their eighth summer signing after agreeing personal terms with the Dutch winger.

Kluivert, who is the son of former Barcelona and Holland striker Patrick Kluivert, has spent loan spells with RB Leipzig and French side Nice since signing for Roma from Ajax in 2018.







The deal for the 23-year-old is dependent on a fee being agreed between the two clubs and if it goes through he could be included in the squad for next Tuesday’s Carabao Cup game against Crawley.

Fulham have added Joao Palhinha, Issa Diop, Andreas Pereira, Kevin Mbabu, Bernd Leno, Manor Solomon and Shane Duffy to their ranks since being promoted in May,







