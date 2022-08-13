Mitrovic misses late penalty as Fulham draw at Wolves

Wolves 0 Fulham 0

Fulham had to settle for a point after Aleksandar Mitrovic missed a late penalty at Molineux.

The Whites defended well and picked up another point to maintain their unbeaten start to life back in the Premier League.

But Mitrovic’s 80th-minute spot-kick was saved by keeper Jose Sa after Bobby De Cordova-Reid had been fouled by Rayan Aït-Nouri.

Fulham keeper Marek Rodak – again selected ahead of recent signing Bernd Leno – kept out Daniel Podence’s first-half effort from a tight angle.

Morgan Gibbs-White missed the home side’s best chance when he blasted over from close range following Ait-Nouri’s cross.

Fulham: Rodak; Tete (Mbabu 90), Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Kebano (Stansfield 83), Pereira (Cairney 86), De Cordova-Reid (Francois 90); Mitrovic.

Subs not used: Leno, Duffy, Chalobah, Muniz, Mbabu, Diop.







