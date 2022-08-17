Willian training with Fulham ahead of potential move

Former Chelsea star Willian is training with Fulham ahead of a possible move to Craven Cottage.

The 34-year-old is keen to move back to England following a brief spell with Corinthians in his native Brazil.

Whites boss Marco Silva knows him well – and is looking to sign a winger because recent signing Manor Solomon has been sidelined by a knee injury.

Willian had seven years at Chelsea before spending a season at Arsenal. He left the north London club by mutual consent last summer.







