Fulham set to finalise signing of Willian

Fulham are set to finalise the signing of Willian.

The former Chelsea star, 34, has been training with the Whites and is keen to return to England following a brief spell with Corinthians in his native Brazil.

Whites boss Marco Silva knows him well – and is looking to sign a winger because recent signing Manor Solomon has been sidelined by a knee injury.

Willian had seven years at Chelsea before spending a season at Arsenal. He left the north London club by mutual consent last summer.







