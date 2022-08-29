Silva bemoans lack of Fulham signings as deadline approaches

Marco Silva has reiterated the need for Fulham to make more signings before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

The Whites have made seven signings so far this summer but are still short on numbers according to boss Silva, who is keen to add more depth in attack, out wide, in midfield and at left-back.

Long-term injuries to Manor Solomon and Harry Wilson and the loan departure of Rodrigo Muniz to Middlesbrough means Fulham are still short in attack, with 19-year-old Jay Stansfield the only recognised forward on the bench on Saturday for the defeat at Arsenal.







“Unfortunately there are no updates, that is the reality,” Silva said.

“It is so clear for everyone. The board has known from last April, not from last week or the last 15 days or the last month, what the plan was and what we should do in the market.

“Unfortunately, they are coming really late for us because we’ve already played four games at this level.

“It is not important to say how many or the positions. I think everyone can see and analyse our team. They can see what the positions are, and that we need to add some numbers.”







