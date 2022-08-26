Silva frustrated to miss out on ex-Bees star Maupay

Fulham boss Marco Silva is still hopeful of bringing in up to four players before the transfer window closes after missing out on Brighton striker Neal Maupay.

Former Brentford man Maupay is set to sign for Everton, having held talks with Fulham, and Silva admits he is concerned about his lack of striking options behind in-form Aleksandar Mitrovic.

"We have been linked with so many players – some are true, some that are not," Silva said.







“Some we have tried but unfortunately couldn’t (get a deal done) but we have to do something.

“I expected to do it earlier in the market and I expected last week to do something, but we go into another week not with the solutions we should have on the bench at this level.

“Let’s hope by the 31st something changes for us, because the players have been working really hard and playing really well but they need help.”

Fulham had hoped the signing of Manor Solomon would offer some extra attacking prowess to Silva’s squad but the Israel international winger has been ruled out for up to three months after injuring his knee in training following his arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Whites are also without Harry Wilson for two months after he suffered a knee injury in a pre-season friendly that could scupper his World Cup hopes with Wales.

Silva admits he is concerned he does not have enough attacking options from off the bench something he felt Maupay would offer.

“It is true we were linked with him, and he was very close to coming but I think now he is going to another club,” he said.

Fulham also had former Chelsea and Arsenal forward Willian training with them earlier this month but Silva played down any prospects of the Brazilian joining his squad.

He said he also expects some fringe players in his squad to depart with the club looking to move on the likes of Anthony Knockaert, Joe Bryan, Terence Kongolo and Ivan Cavaleiro.

“Let’s see, what happens, their agents are working as well to secure their futures. I think for all of them to find clubs where they will play football,” Silva said.

“I will be professional with people but there are technical decisions where they won’t be part of the squad.

“But I hope they can find a club where they can play at their best level as I would like to see them playing and doing well.”

