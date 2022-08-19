Silva says Fulham are ready for Brentford’s direct approach

Fulham boss Marco Silva believes his side’s recent experience in the Championship will stand them in good stead to deal with Brentford’s direct approach at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Neither side have tasted defeat in their opening two Premier Leauge fixtures ahead of the first ever top-flight clash between the two historical old rivals, and Silva said he is expecting a tough physical battle against Thomas Frank’s outfit.







The Bees go into the game full of confidence after mauling Manchester United 4-0, but Silva said his players have plenty of experience in dealing with sides who like to mix things up physically en route to dominating the Championship last season.

“We will be ready to face this kind of challenge,” Silva said.

“We faced this so often last season so many times, but not with this quality.

“Brentford do have their style but they do have individual quality that fits in well with the style as well.

“They have strengths but they also have weaknesses as well and we have to try and exploit them as well being aware of what they do well.

“The set-pieces, the long throws, the target man in Ivan Toney and the second striker who will chase the ball in behind as well. They also attack second balls very strongly as well.

“We have to be strong in the challenge because it’s a derby as well but we also have to show our quality on the ball.”

Silva said his side would not be overawed by Brentford’s win over United and claimed he was more impressed with their 2-2 draw with Leicester on the opening weekend of the season when they fought back from 2-0 down to claim a point.

“Each game has its own story,” he said.

“You can just look at them because they got that fantastic result last week, it was equally important what they did the week before when they were 2-0 down after 60 minutes.

“Overall you have to look at another team’s squad and not just results and work out where you can hurt them.”







