Dervisoglu among a number of Brentford players who could go

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is expecting players to leave the club before the transfer window shuts.

Tariqe Fosu joined Stoke City on loan earlier this week, while the likes of Marcus Forss and Dominic Thompson have also left this summer.

Halil Dervisoglu is another player who could depart before the window shuts.







Hull City boss Shota Arveladze has made the club’s interest in the player clear and the Championship side are hoping to conclude a deal for the forward.

“He (Dervisoglu) brings quality and gives us more options as there are games and games – it never stops,” Arveladze said.

The 22-year-old was not selected in the Bees squad to face Manchester United last week by boss Thomas Frank, despite being involved off the bench in the opening-day draw with Leicester City.

And Frank believes there will be more departures following a busy transfer window which has seen the club sign five first-team players.

“Unfortunately I can only have 20 players involved,” Frank said.

“I try to find the right balance between having enough defenders and midfielders and enough offensive players.

“In general, I like to go pretty offensive on the bench to make offensive substitutions but we already had (Mikkel) Damsgaard, Keane (Lewis-Potter), (Yoane) Wissa, because we went to a 3-5-2.

“But there’s no reason why he can’t be involved tomorrow (against Fulham).

“I would not be surprised if one or two left, but it’s not like it’s written in stone that they have to leave.

“I think it’s that fine balance where we can’t have too few and we can’t have too many. It’s a very tricky balance that we try to find.”







