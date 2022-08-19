Pinnock making progress in comeback from injury

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says defender Ethan Pinnock is progressing well in his recovery from a knee injury.

Pinnock picked up the injury in pre-season and has not played for the Bees in their opening two Premier League games.







But Frank says Pinnock, who also missed the end of last season with a hamstring problem, is ahead of where he originally expected the 29-year-old to be by this point.

“It’s moving forward,” Frank said.

“He’s running now on the pitch and it’s going in the right direction.

“Again, I don’t want to put weeks or a month or whatever on it, but it’s definitely going forward. It’s also a bit quicker than I thought in the beginning.”

Meanwhile, Sergi Canos and Kristoffer Ajer are both closing in on a return to action having also missed the start of the season because of hamstring issues.

Neither will be available for tomorrow’s clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage, however.

