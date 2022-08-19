Fulham striker Muniz set for Boro loan move

Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz is set to complete a season-long loan move to Middlesbrough.

The 21-year-old Brazilian, who joined the Whites from Flamengo last year, was a bit-part player in the club’s promotion-winning season, scoring five goals in 23 appearances.







Fulham boss Marco Silva confirmed Muniz had flown to the north east to put the finishing touches on his move to the Riverside Stadium and reiterated his desire for the club to add some attacking options to his squad.

Aleksander Mitrovic is the only senior striker at Craven Cottage.

“Muniz on his way to Boro, and it will be confirmed in the next day or few hours,” Silva said.

“But what we need is something different to Mitro. We need solutions.”







