Liverpool boss Klopp takes swipe at Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp has said Liverpool operate in a different way from clubs like Chelsea after the Blues’ big summer of spending.

The Liverpool boss said uncertainty in the transfer market created by Covid-19 is “less important” for some of their Premier League title rivals.







The champions have made just one signing in the current window and spent £11.7m, while Chelsea have spent around £200m, with Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech Ben Chilwell among those arriving.

But Frank Lampard’s side were unable to make any signings last summer because of a Fifa transfer ban and they had plenty of money in the bank having sold Eden Hazard to Real Madrid in a deal that could be worth more than £150m, as well as selling Alvaro Morata for around £60m.

“Clubs are in different situations and we are living in uncertainty in the world,” Klopp told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“For some clubs it seems to be less important how uncertain the future is because they are owned by countries, owned by oligarchs, and that is the truth.

“We are a different kind of club. We reached the Champions League final two years ago, won it the following year and won the Premier League by being the club we are.”

He added: “We cannot change that overnight and say ‘now we want to behave like Chelsea’.”







