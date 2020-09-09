Batshuayi confirms he is set for Crystal Palace move

Michy Batshauyi has confirmed he is set to sign a new Chelsea contract and rejoin Crystal Palace on loan.

The striker’s current contract is due to expire next year and Chelsea are extending it in order to avoid the prospect of him leaving on a free transfer.







Batshuayi, 26, scored twice for Belgium against Iceland on Tuesday evening.

He later told Belgian broadcaster RTBF that reports he was set to extend his contract and return to Palace were “on the right track” and that he felt he needed to play first-team football.

Batshuayi has been unable to establish himself as a first-team regular at Chelsea since being signed from Marseille in 2016.

He has previously been on loan at Palace, as well as Valencia and Borussia Dortmund.

Batshuayi was at Palace during the second half of the 2018-19 season, making 13 appearances and scoring six goals for the Eagles.

Palace have long been keen to take him back to Selhurst Park.

The deal will mean Palace will have to abandon plans to sign youngster Conor Gallagher on loan from the Blues.

They were close to taking Gallagher on a season-long deal but Premier League rules mean clubs can only have one player from another top-flight club at any one time.

West Brom have shown an interest in Gallagher, who last season had loan spells at Charlton and Swansea.







