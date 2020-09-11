Ampadu keen to prove a point during Sheffield United loan spell

Ethan Ampadu is aiming to show his true value this season at Sheffield United.

The Wales international joined the Blades on a season-long loan on Monday and wants to establish himself as a Premier League regular.







Highly-rated Ampadu has had a job on his hands to prove himself at club level since leaving Exeter to join a star-studded Chelsea squad in 2017, although he already has 15 international caps to his name by the age of 19.

“It was a bit stop-start last year. I had a bit of an injury to look after,” said Ampadu.

“I just can’t wait to get started and hopefully get as much time as I can on the pitch and show everyone what I can do. That’s the aim.”

Ampadu made his senior debut for Exeter aged just 15 years and 10 months in 2016, and much has been made of his potential ever since.



But he knows potential and reputation will only get a young player so far, with performances on the big stage all-important.

“I know at the end of the day I have not done a lot in the football world – I want to do so much more,” he added.

“I can’t be too happy or excited because I have still got a very long way to go.

“I have to learn, I have to develop and I have to get stronger.

“I have been fortunate to be selected (by Wales) even though I am not playing that much at club level.

“But I want to change that. I want to get into the team off the back of good club performances.”







