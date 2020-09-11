Mendy misses Rennes training ahead of proposed move to Chelsea

Edouard Mendy has missed training and been left out of the Rennes squad for Sunday’s Ligue 1 match against Nimes.

Chelsea are in talks to bring the 28-year-old goalkeeper to Stamford Bridge.

French television station TVR showed footage of Mendy leaving training on Friday alongside his agent as the two clubs looked to agree a fee.







Kepa Arrizabalaga, who became the world’s most expensive keeper when he signed for £72m in August 2018, was dropped by boss Frank Lampard last season, with Willy Caballero stepping in.

Lampard has since been widely tipped to bring in another keeper.







