Lampard: Havertz can play in different positions for Chelsea

Frank Lampard says Kai Havertz’s versatility means the big-money summer signing can fulfil a number of roles for Chelsea this season.

Speaking at his first press conference of the season ahead of Monday’s opening Premier League game away at Brighton, the Blues boss said his £70m signing from Bayer Leverkusen was happy to play wherever needed.







“With his quality, Kai is flexible to play in different positions,” Lampard said of the Germany international.

“When I spoke to Kai he was very comfortable; he was not saying ‘I want to play in this position and this is all I want’.

“He is actually very happy to come and help the team. He can give us different qualities in different areas so it’s not one we have to nail down.”

Chelsea have also signed striker Timo Werner, defenders Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva and winger Hakim Ziyech this summer.

But Chilwell and Ziyech have both been ruled out of Monday’s game, while Silva is also unlikely to feature.







