Batshuayi’s contract extension and Palace loan move confirmed

Michy Batshuayi has completed his return to Crystal Palace after signing a one-year extension to his Chelsea contract.

The striker, whose Blues contract was due to expire next year, has rejoined the Eagles on a season-long loan.







Chelsea have given him a new deal in order to avoid the prospect of him moving on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Batshuayi has been unable to establish himself as a first-team regular at Chelsea since being signed from Marseille in 2016.

He has previously been on loan at Palace, as well as Valencia and Borussia Dortmund.

Batshuayi was at Palace during the second half of the 2018-19 season, making 13 appearances and scoring six goals for the Eagles.

Palace have long been keen to take him back to Selhurst Park.

The deal will mean Palace must abandon plans to sign youngster Conor Gallagher on loan from the Blues.

They were close to taking Gallagher on a season-long deal but Premier League rules mean clubs can only have one player from another top-flight club at any one time.

West Brom and Leeds have shown an interest in Gallagher, who last season had loan spells at Charlton and Swansea.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson told the club’s website: “I am very happy we have secured Michy on a season-long loan.

“He made a great impact at the club in his previous loan spell, albeit only five months long, displaying a goalscoring threat which we very much needed at that time and we are confident he will produce again.”







