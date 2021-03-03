Tuchel determined to get best out of Abraham

Thomas Tuchel has insisted he believes Tammy Abraham can force his way back into the Chelsea side.

The striker was left out of boss Tuchel’s matchday squad for Sunday’s draw with Manchester United.







That has inevitably led to speculation about Abraham’s future at Stamford Bridge.

However, asked at a press conference on Friday if he believed Abraham can regain his place, Tuchel said: “Yes. This is my job to push him to his limits. We will not stop doing this and supporting him.

“It was a tough decision. We have these decisions to make. This is part of my job, which I do not like but at the same time I like it because it means we have everybody available and then we have to take these decisions.

“We have to cut it down to 18 players in the field. So it (being left out) is not always a punishment or a signal for a player.

“In this case it was not a signal or punishment, it was just a choice from alternatives about who starts and who can come from the bench.”

Abraham, 23, has not scored a league goal in 2021.

All four of his goals since the turn of the year have come in cup competitions.

But Tuchel said: “He lacks a little bit of luck, Tammy – not only in the games but also in training.

“Once the last touch comes back – and he’s fighting hard for it – he will stay a player that we will push forward.”







